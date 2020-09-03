Four more IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 03 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 19:58 ist

 A day after a major reshuffle in top echelon of Maharashtra's police establishment, the home department on Thursday transferred four more IPS officers, including Aurangabad police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad.

Nikhil Gupta, an IPS officer of the 1996-batch who has returned to his parent cadre from central deputation, has been appointed the new Aurangabad police commissioner, a home department order said here.

He will replace Prasad, who has been posted as Special Inspector General, Nagpur Range, succeeding IPS officer K M M Prasanna, the order said.

Prasanna has been appointed Special Inspector General of the Aurangabad Range, it said.

Special IG-rank officer Ravindra Singhal has been transferred to Mumbai as controller of the weights and measures department, the order said.

The home department on Wednesday had transferred more than 40 IPS officers.

Meanwhile, senior IPS officer Bipin Kumar Singh on Thursday took charge as the new Navi Mumbai police commissioner.

He succeeded Sanjay Kumar, who was on Wednesday appointed additional director general (ADG), training and special forces. 

