Four new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally goes up to 179

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 08 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 11:57 ist
People, who attended a religious congregation, are escorted to an ambulance to be taken to a hospital for quarantine in wake of coronavirus outbreak. (PTI Photo)

 Four new coronavirus cases were detected in Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 179, a health official said.

Two of the new cases were reported from Bhavnagar and one each was reported from Surat and Vadodara, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters.

Of the total 179 cases, 83 have been reported from Ahmedabad, she said.

So far, 16 patients have died in the state and 25 discharged after recovery, the official said.

Out of 138 active cases, two patients are on ventilator support and their condition is critical, she said.

"It is a conscious decision to carry out intensive testing in cluster areas. We conducted 932 tests in the last 24 hours, of which 14 have come out positive, and results of 231 are expected today," she added. 

