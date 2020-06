Four members of a family were found dead in Pune. The Pune police is investigating the matter.

The deceased include a husband-wife duo, Atul Shinde and Jaya Shinde and their two minor children. The couple is suspected to have ended their lives.

The family was found hanging in their home in Sukhsagar Nagar in Pune city. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. As per preliminary information, Shinde was engaged in a small business of making identity cards for students.