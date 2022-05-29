Four passengers on ill-fated Nepal plane from Mumbai

A four-member family from Thane was among those on board the ill-fated Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air that went missing on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

According to reports, the four Indians are Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi, and children Dhanush and Ritika, residents of Thane city adjoining Mumbai. The Mumbai Police is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Nepal.

Also read | Fate of 4 Indians and 18 others unclear as rescuers locate burnt-out wreckage of missing Nepal plane

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu tweeted, “Tara Air flight 9N-AET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family.”

Some reports suggested that Tripathi currently works in Bhubaneshwar, however, details are awaited.