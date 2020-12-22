Four UK passengers test Covid-19 positive at Ahmedabad Airport

Four passengers who flew from London to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad tested positive for Covid-19. They were part of 275 passengers who arrived from London late on Tuesday morning.

Follow DH's coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic here

Health officials said that the four positive passengers have been admitted to government-run SVP hospital while the rest of the passengers have been asked to isolate themselves at home for two weeks. Officials said that it is too early to find out if any of these four passengers were infected by the mutated coronavirus strain, said to be more infectious, discovered recently in the United Kingdom leading to over 40 countries banning flights to and from the UK.

The central government has suspended all flights originating from the UK in view of the new coronavirus strain. The suspension will come into effect from December 23 till December 31.

Meanwhile, 988 new positive cases were recorded in the state in the past 24 hours while seven more patients passed away. The health bulletin states that over 5 lakh people in the state are under home quarantine.