Four Western Railway players in India's Olympics hockey team

Four players of Western Railway have been selected to represent India in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

WR General Manager Alok Kansal congratulated the players and encouraged them to give their best.

Deep Grace Ekka and Navneet Kaur are part of the Indian women’s hockey team, while Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma are part of the men’s hockey team.

Out of the four players, three belong to the Ticket Checking cadre of WR’s Mumbai Division, while Ekka works as an Office Superintendent at Mumbai Central.

Deep Grace Ekka and Navneet Kaur had earlier represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. They were also members of the Indian women's hockey team which won the Silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games held at Jakarta.

Amit Rohidas was a member of the Indian hockey team which won the Bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games. Rohidas and Sharma were also members of the Indian hockey team which won the Silver medal in IHF Hockey World Cup held at Bhubaneswar in 2019.