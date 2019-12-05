Four-year-old rape victim tests HIV positive

The news of a four-year-old girl, who tested positive for HIV months after she was raped by a serial sexual offender in Jaipur, brought the Rajasthan police under the scanner for their negligence.

The family members of the girl held the police department responsible for not getting their daughter's tests done, even after they knew that the accused was HIV positive.

The victims family told DH, "Our little daughter has to fight two battles all her life. If the police would have informed us in the time that the accused was suffering from the disease we could have taken the respective measures timely".

According to the Jaipur police, they were not aware earlier that the accused was HIV positive. Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava told the media, "We have recently found from the jail authorities that accused was HIV positive and undergoing treatment. We now have cautioned the minor's family to get their daughter examined for Sexually Transmitted Diseases as well".

The alleged rapist, a 36-year old man called Sikander, had allegedly taken her to a deserted place and raped her. According to the police, the accused who is presently lodged in the Jail is addicted to committing sexual assaults on minors and so so far raped more than 50 kids (including boys and girls).

HIV test of the accused to be mandatory: State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday suggested the state government make it mandatory to examine the accused of HIV test.

The suggestion comes a day after a four-year-old minor was tested HIV positive. The SCPCR chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal that commission has put stress that "HIV test should be made mandatory for those accused in rape cases and a copy has been sent to the chief minister, social justice and empowerment minister and the director-general of police.