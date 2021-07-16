Frame national policy to avoid crowding: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to PM Narendra Modi

With the Covid-19 pandemic’s third wave looming large and people lowering their guard, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday underscored the need for a national policy to stop crowing at social, political and religious events.

"The Centre should conceptualise and formulate a national policy to prevent crowding of public happening in the name of social, political and religious events,” Thackeray requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video-conference meeting with CMs of Covid-19 affected states.

According to Thackeray, crowding is a big challenge as the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the virtual meeting, Thackeray apprised Modi of the ground situation in the state and the measures undertaken by the state government to combat the third wave.

"The cases and deaths have come down, however, the situation needs to improve further," he said, adding that vaccination drive is underway in the state. "We are at the tail of the second wave and the situation has not yet been fully controlled," he said.

Thackeray pointed out that not only in Maharashtra, but people across the country are moving out of their houses. "Revenge tourism, revenge shopping is taking place. Political gatherings are also taking place," he said, stressing that in such a situation a national policy framework is needed to counter crowding in public places.

