Fraudster hacks Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Facebook account, sends requests for money

DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jul 16 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 22:55 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

An online fraudster hacked into Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Facebook account and sent requests for financial help to social media users to his friends, Sawant confirmed on Friday.

The hacking came to the fore after a Facebook user, Pramesh Asolkar took to the social media platform, detailing how a hacker, posing as Sawant, asked Asolkar for a loan of Rs. 30,000 returnable within two hours.

"I thought it was the Chief Minister who sent me the friend request. But soon as the person asked me for Rs. 30,000 on loan, I realised something was wrong," Asolkar said.
Sawant confirmed the hacking episode.

"My old account has been hacked. I have given a complaint," the Chief Minister told reporters.

