Free rice to be given after regular ration: Maharashta govt

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 01 2020, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 21:30 ist
Homeless people wearing facemasks wait to collect food being distributed by a local Non-Governmental Organisation during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mumbai on March 29, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 The Maharashtra government said on Wednesday that the five kg of free rice promised by the Centre for ration card-holders will be distributed only after they buy their regular quota of grains at Fair Price Shops.

This decision was taken as otherwise stocking of food grains and their transportation would pose a problem, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said in a statement.

Free rice -- announced by the Centre last month as part of a relief package during lockdown on account of coronavirus -- would be provided every month from April to June and not in one go, he said.

The opposition BJP has been demanding distribution of free rice on priority basis.

Bhujbal said the Maharashtra government had already decided to distribute regular quota of food grains at ration shops for April, May and June in advance.

Stocking rice for distribution under the Centre's package alongwith three months' worth of foodgrains will be difficult for ration shops, he said.

More than two lakh ration card-holders in the state bought regular quota of food grains on Wednesday, Bhujbal further informed. 

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Ration
