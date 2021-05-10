Fresh Covid-19 cases drop in Mumbai and Maharashtra 

In what comes as an encouraging trend, cases in India’s financial capital of Mumbai and Maharashtra dropped significantly on Monday.

In Mumbai and Maharashtra, the cases came below the 2,000-mark and 40,000-mark, respectively.

The active cases in the state also came below the 6-lakh mark.

During the 24 hours, Mumbai reported 1,782 cases and 74 deaths while Maharashtra registered 37,236 new cases and 549 deaths.

The state posted similar figures during the last week of March, 2020.

The larger Mumbai metropolitan region reported 4,883 cases and 132 deaths.

During the day, 61,607 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 44,69,425.

The recovery rate in the state is 86.97 per cent.

A total of 37 lakh people are under quarantine.