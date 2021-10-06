Fresh Covid-19 cases jump in Mumbai-MMR

Days after the Ganeshutsav and on the eve of Navratri, fresh Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) jumped on Wednesday.

The daily deaths have also shot up in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week, schools across the state too opened - 5-12 classes in rural areas and 8-12 classes in urban areas.

From Thursday, the places of worship across the state are set to open.

At the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Covid-19 situation the state was reviewed in detail.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, in the last 24 hours, the financial capital reported 629 cases and 7 deaths taking the progressive total to 7,45,792 and 16,136, respectively.

This is the highest jump since the second week of July in Mumbai.

On the other hand, the MMR comprising the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban besides neighbouring three districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad, the new cases were 1,110 and 11 deaths taking the progressive total to 35,313 and 16,82,494, respectively.

Across the state, the city recorded 90 deaths and 1,876 cases taking the progressive total to 1,39,362 and 65,67,791.

In terms of daily deaths, it is the highest in a months’ time.

