Fresh ED summons to Maharashtra minister Parab for questioning in money laundering case

The ED has issued a fresh summons to Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab for questioning in Mumbai on June 21 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in the Dapoli beach area of Ratnagiri district, officials said on Monday.

He was earlier summoned on June 15 but skipped the deposition citing official work.

He has now been asked to depose before the agency at its zonal office in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The federal agency wants to question and record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others.

Parab, 57, is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and the state transport and parliamentary affairs minister.