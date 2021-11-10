Fresh PIL seeks reservation in IIM Ahmedabad's doctoral programme

A fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Gujarat high court seeking quota for reserved category candidates in IIMA's (Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad) doctoral programme also known as Fellow Programme in Management or FPM.

The petition has been filed by Anil H Wagde, a member of Bengaluru-based Global IIM Alumni Network, an unregistered group, which claims to have over 200 members who are graduates of IIM’s. It has said that the PIL has been filed "in the interest" of candidates from Scheduled Tribe (SC), Scheduled Castes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and persons with disabilities for admission in the course of “The Doctoral Programme Ph.D. (Erstwhile Fellow Programme in Management, FPM)".

The petition claims that at least 10 new IIMs including Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, among others, have decided to implement reservation for SC/ST and other reserved category students in their admission process. However, the same programme has existed since 1971 at IIMA yet "no reservation to the unrepresented communities has ever been granted."

Claiming to have information through RTI applications, the petition says that IIMA has received "a hefty amount of funds" and it is "governed as per regulations of the department of Higher Education, Ministry of HRD." Seeking stay on admission process for programme, the PIL has claimed that "IIMA has been in gross violation of the Central Educational Institute (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006."

The petitioner has prayed the court “to direct the concerned authorities to enforce proper provisions for reservation and make appropriate provisions for reservation as per the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2017.”

Earlier in 2019, high court had disposed of a similar litigation in absence of petitioner or their lawyer, while keeping the matter open for any aggrieved person to challenge it afresh. Opposing the previous petition, IIMA has categorically denied receiving "any financial grant from the Government and is therefore, not a Government funded Institute."

The affidavit submitted by the institute had stated, "IIMA has a reservation policy for specialisation programmes such as PGPM programmes (equivalent to MBA degrees), however, FPM being a super­ specialisation programme, no reservation is provided in the said programme."

