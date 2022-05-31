'Friend duped of Rs 35 lakh': Goa CM Sawant cautions people on cyber frauds

Almost stung twice by cyber frauds over the past year, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday cautioned people against cybercrime, claiming a friend has recently been duped of Rs 35 lakh by online frauds.

Speaking at the inauguration of a cyber wellness centre here, Sawant said the excessive use of mobile phones across age brackets had led to a slew of cyber frauds being reported in the state.

“Some (cybercrime) cases are not reported, most of the time due to a lack of awareness among the people. Many people have lost their money as they (scamsters) are asking to transfer the money. One of my friends transferred Rs 35 lakh directly,” the chief minister said.

“We have started education with a mobile phone. Automatically, there are other side effects. That has already started. That is one thing. Now there is cybercrime among students, youths, adults, and senior citizens. We are receiving so many cyber complaints in our cyber cell,” he said.

In November last year, unknown persons had tried to phish Sawant's Aadhaar number when he was in Delhi on an official visit. The caller told the chief minister that his bank account would be frozen if he did not share his Aadhaar details. Sawant sensed something amiss and reported the matter to the cyber cell of the Goa Police.

In July last year, his Facebook account was hacked and requests for money were sent through a cloned account. A month later, Goa Police arrested Mohammad Shakir from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for cloning the Facebook accounts of several bureaucrats and politicians, including Sawant.