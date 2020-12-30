'Full Mumbai train services depend on Covid-19 trend'

Full Mumbai train services depend on Covid-19 trend: Rajesh Tope

Currently, only certain categories of commuters, including those providing essential services, and women, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai

Mumbai,
  • Dec 30 2020, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 20:59 ist
The local trains, with Covid-19 protocols, were opened gradually for essential services employees and later more categories of travellers were added. Credit: PTI Photo

A decision on allowing general commuters to board suburban trains in Mumbai will be taken after considering the trend of Covid-19 cases in New Year, Maharashtra health Minister RajeshTope said on Wednesday.

"If (Covid-19) cases are not spiralling,a decision on resumption of suburban services (for all) will be taken. The government is keeping a close watch on the situation," he said.

"We understand suburban train services are the lifeline of Mumbai and a decision will be taken after considering how the positive cases are rising," Tope said.

The suburban train services, used by nearly 80 lakh commuters daily in pre-Covid-19-era, were closed in March-end when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The local trains, with Covid-19 protocols, were opened gradually for essential services employees and later more categories of travellers were added, but full-scale operations still remain suspended. 

Mumbai
local train
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rajesh Tope

