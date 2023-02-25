Aurangabad to host W20 Inception meeting on Feb 27, 28

G20 presidency: W20 inception meet to be held in Aurangabad on Feb 27-28

The W20 is an official engagement group under G20 and was established during the Turkish presidency in 2015

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 25 2023, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 22:03 ist
W20 India logo. Credit: Twitter/@w20org

The W20 (Women 20) inception meeting as part of India's presidency of the G20 forum will take place in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on February 27-28, an official said.

The W20 is an official engagement group under G20 and was established during the Turkish presidency in 2015.

Its primary objective is to ensure gender considerations are mainstreamed into discussions of G20 and get translated into the G20 Leaders' Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women's economic empowerment, a release said.

Also Read | G20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war

W20 India took over the presidency from W20 Indonesia on December 12 2022. W20, under India's presidency, is focused on actualising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Women-Led Development' to create a world of equality and equity where every woman lives with dignity and gets the opportunity to thrive, transcend and transform their lives and those of others, it said.

The goal of W20, 2023 is to ensure continuity of the W20 agenda from the past presidencies while establishing a stronger W20 global and national network through inclusive consultations and actions that will feed into the 'W20 Communique and G20 Leaders' Declaration', the release said.

Also Read | G20: India asks IMF, FSB to prepare joint technical paper on regulating crypto

"W20, 2023 aims to ensure the W20 communique is representative and comprehensive and will provide solutions to enhance the status of women across the globe. The five priority areas of W20 under India's presidency are Women in Entrepreneurship, Women Leadership at Grassroots, Bridging the Gender Digital Divide, Education & Skill Development and Women & Girls as change makers," it added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
G20
G20 summit
Aurangabad
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

 