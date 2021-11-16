Gadchiroli encounter: Another naxalite's body recovered, toll rises to 27

Another body recovered in Gadchiroli, toll rises to 27

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 16 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 19:57 ist
Police personnel show cartridges recovered from five Naxals who were killed after an encounter with C60 commandos in Khobra Mendha forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Days after the fierce encounter between the police and Naxals, the body of another Maoist commander has been recovered from the site at Dhanora in Gadchiroli district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sukhlal Parchaki (33), who is wanted in several cases and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh.

With the recovery of Parchaki's body, the casualties inflicted on Naxalites rose to 27.

Those killed include Milind Telumbde, the Central Committee Member (CCM) of CPI (Maoist), who was in charge of the MMC Zone — comprising the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh confluence — and carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.

His two bodyguards - Bhagat Singh alias Pradip alias  Tilak Mankur Jale and Vimala alias Imla alias Kamala alias Manso Sukhram Boga - both carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, were killed in the encounter. 

Besides Teltumbde, two Divisional Committee members — Lokesh alias Mangu Podyam alias Madkam and Mahesh alias Shivaji Raoji Gota and two Commanders — Kishan alias Jaiman and Sannu alias Kovachi were among those killed.

