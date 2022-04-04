Gadchiroli to use blockchain to authenticate caste certificates: Report

In a first, Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district will get a blockchain-based system that helps instantly autheticate caste certificates in a bid to rule out forgery in the maoism-afflicted region.
According to a report in The Indian Express, any third party can verify the authenticity of caste certificates without compromising on privacy using just a QR code to scan them.
This, the report said, will also prevent the caste information from being erased since it is stored with blockchain technology.
Gadchiroli is primaly a tribal area and the project will be first implemented in the Etapalli subdivisioion.
The certificates will be issued via common service centres across the sub-division.
The company that is working on this syetem, LegitDoc, has in the past aided the Maharashtra government with blockchain educational certificates.
