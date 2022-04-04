Gadchiroli to use blockchain to check caste certificate

Gadchiroli to use blockchain to authenticate caste certificates: Report

With this, any third party can verify the authenticity of caste certificates without compromising on privacy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 04 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 13:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a first, Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district will get a blockchain-based system that helps instantly autheticate caste certificates in a bid to rule out forgery in the maoism-afflicted region.

According to a report in The Indian Express, any third party can verify the authenticity of caste certificates without compromising on privacy using just a QR code to scan them.

This, the report said, will also prevent the caste information from being erased since it is stored with blockchain technology.

Gadchiroli is primaly a tribal area and the project will be first implemented in the Etapalli subdivisioion.

The certificates will be issued via common service centres across the sub-division.

The company that is working on this syetem, LegitDoc, has in the past aided the Maharashtra government with blockchain educational certificates.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Maharashtra
Caste certificate
Gadchiroli

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

 