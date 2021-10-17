Gandhian organisations kick off march against redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram

Days after meeting with the trustees of Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which runs Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram, a group of Gandhian organisations on Sunday embarked on "Sevagram-Sabarmati Sandesh Yatra" in protest against the government's plan for the redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram and its precinct. The march started from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha will reach Ahmedabad on October 23.

About 50 people are participating in the yatra by bus, kicked off from Bapu Kuti at Sevagram early in the morning. In a press note, the organisers said that the organisations are taking out the yatra "against state and central governments' attempt to change the face of world-famous Sabarmati Ashram" with a resolve that the legacy of freedom movement and Gandhi's heritage would not be tampered.

Among the organisations participating in the yatra are Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Gandhi Shanti Pratishthan, Sarva Sewa Sangh, Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, Sarvodaya Samaj, Rashtriya Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Nai Talim Samiti, National Youth Organization, Jal Biradari and Maharashtra Sarvodaya Mandal.

Names of leading public figures associated with Gandhian organisations in Gujarat are missing from the list of participants. Sanjay Singh, secretary, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, who is also coordinating the march, said that activist Uttam Parmar will be joining at the Gujarat border.

On October 5, Rahi, Chairman of Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Kumar Prashant, president of Gandhi Peace Foundation, Delhi and Sanjay Singh had a held meeting with SAPMT chairperson Ela Bhatt, trustees Sudarshan Iyenger, Kartikeya Sarabhai and Ashoke Chatterjee, among others. SAPMT has already given its in-principle approval for the project.

