Gandhiji, Shastri guiding lights: CM Thackeray

Gandhiji, Shastri continue to be guiding lights: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

He garlanded the portraits of Gandhiji and Shastri in Mumbai on the occasion

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 02 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 15:48 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, saying that their lives and works continue to be the guiding light in the present times.

He garlanded the portraits of Gandhiji and Shastri in Mumbai on the occasion.

Also see: Mahatma Gandhi 152 Birth Anniversary: Political bigwigs pay homage to 'Father Of the Nation'

Thackeray said, "Gandhiji's life gives a message of self-sufficiency, dignity of labour, cleanliness and rural development. He has been a great ambassador of peace and non-violence."

Talking about Shastri, the chief minister said he gave a strong leadership to the nation and his slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to inspire.

On the occasion, Thackeray hailed the 'safai mitras' (sanitation workers) and frontline workers for performing their duty of ensuring cleanliness during the Covid-19 pandemic, and said the union urban development department's decision to honour their work was commendable.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
India
India News
Mumbai
Mahatma Gandhi
Lal Bahadur Shastri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 