Gandhinagar civic polls: BJP leads in 13 seats, Congress in 7

The BJP is leading in 13 seats, while the Congress is ahead in seven seats in the Gandhinagar municipal corporation polls. The AAP is leading in two seats.

The polls for the civic body were held on October 3 for 44 seats.

A total of 161 candidates contested in the polls includling 44 each from the BJP and the Congress and others from AAP.

The results hold significance as it comes after the recent changes in the BJP government in the state, ahead of 2022 Assembly polls.

