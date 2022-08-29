Ganesh festival returns in Mumbai but organisers face drop in donations, high costs

After being hit by Covid-19 pandemic back to back, in 2020 and 2021, the 10-day-long Ganeshutsav in Mumbai is set to return with a bang but overall there has been a drop in donations.

The pandemic-triggered retrenchment, job-losses, downsizing of operations and salary cuts have hit the donations, according to a cross-section of festival organisers and mandals whom DH spoke to.

Besides, the prices of raw materials, sweets, decoration items and labour costs have hit the roof compounding the problem.

The cost of idols have increased by 30 to 40 per cent.

"In terms of donations and advertisements, there have been a fall but Lord Ganesh will be welcomed with full traditional fervour and gaiety," said Naresh Dahibawkar, the president of BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, the apex body of public Ganpati mandals, in Mumbai.

“In Mumbai itself, the turnover of the Ganesh festival is of the order of over Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 crore,” said veteran Mumbai expert and writer Ajit Joshi, who tracks small businesses.

"The Ganpati market is huge. It encompasses idol making, decoration items, flowers, sweets, fruits and coconuts, electric items, decoration items, transportation, jewellery and imitation jewellery, clothes, band troupe and so on," said Joshi.

He pointed out that besides the big 'sarvajanik' mandals, the majority of housing societies and colonies also install Ganesh idols.

The imitation jewellery market located in Bhuleshwar and Malad itself is worth Rs 200 crore. "There are imitation jewellery items ranging from Rs 100 to Rs one lakh," said Joshi.