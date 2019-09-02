Ganesha Utsav begins in Maharashtra

Amidst chants of Vedic mantras and traditional aartis, Mumbai on Wednesday welcomed its favourite elephant-headed-Lord Ganesha as the 11-day-long Ganesha Utsav commenced with traditional gaiety and religious fervor.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya’ – rent the air as people welcomed the lord since Tuesday evening even as people played religious songs on loud-speakers and burst crackers. On Wednesday morning, the ‘sthaapna’ pooja was performed followed by traditional aartis to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesha is the Hindu God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

Ganesha Utsav is the biggest festival of Maharashtra and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) attracts people from all over the state, country and even foreign tourists during the festivities.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region itself more than 4 lakh idols will be installed at homes, housing complexes and in public venues by various mandals or associations.

In the entire state, by some estimates, more than 10 lakh idols are installed including Pune and Nashik, known for grand celebrations.

In Mumbai, origin of the festival in this form is from Keshavji Nayak Chawl at Girgaum here, where Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak started its first ‘sarvajanik’ Ganesha Utsav in 1893. It was done to garner support for India’s freedom struggle.

The dazzling lights gave a festive look at the Lalbaug-cha-Raja at Lalbaug, Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug, Tejukaya Mandal, Lalbaug, GSB Seva Mandal, Matunga-Kings’ Circle, GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samiti, Wadala, Kethwadi, 11thLane, Kethwadi, 12th Lane, Sahyadri Mandal, Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Shri BalGopal GaneshUtsav Mandal, Marine Lines, Fort VibhagSarvajanik Ganesha Utsav Mandal, Fort, Andheri-cha-Raja or the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samitee at Andheri.