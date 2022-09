The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a fine of Rs 3.66 lakh on Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja organisation committee, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, for creating 183 potholes on the road during Ganeshotsav this year, ANI reported. The fine is Rs 2,000 per pothole.

