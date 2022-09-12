Gang of Sudanese smugglers busted at Mumbai airport

In a well-coordinated operation, the Customs department seized 12 kg gold valued at Rs. 5.38 crore from a group of Sudanese passengers who landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

The group came to Mumbai by Emirates flight EK-500 from Dubai.

The group of around 23 Sudanese gathered and attempted to clear the green channel by creating commotion to divert the attention of the Customs officers.

“The Sudanese passengers deliberately created a ruckus at the Customs arrival area through visible signs and acts of aggression including shouting at the officers and even indulging in physical bouts,” Mumbai Air Customs officials said.

However, the Customs officers remained professional and through reasonable force, officers were able to restrain the hostile passengers and manage the situation.

“The modus operandi was to create a commotion at the customs arrival area to facilitate the sly escape of passengers carrying gold,” the officials added.

Effective and swift execution by customs officers resulted in the recovery of 12 gold bars of one kg each concealed in a specially designed belt worn by one passenger trying to slip away under the cover of commotion.

In this matter, five other passengers who deliberately acted in a hostile manner to divert the attention of the customs officers were also detained for questioning.

While with the help of the Bureau of Immigration, Mumbai Airport office, these six passengers have been blacklisted and sent back to Sudan six of them have been arrested.