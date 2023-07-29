Chhota Shakeel's aide held after 25 yrs for 1997 murder

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide held after 25 years for 1997 murder

Laik Mohammed Fida Hussain Shaikh (50), who used to stay in Dongri in south Mumbaj then, was held on Thursday near Thane railway station

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 29 2023, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 07:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An alleged aide of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel was arrested in connection with a murder after being on the run for more than 25 years, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Laik Mohammed Fida Hussain Shaikh (50), who used to stay in Dongri in south Mumbaj then, was held on Thursday near Thane railway station by a team of Pydhonie police, the official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru terror plot: CCB identifies man who delivered arms to suspects 

"Shaikh, who was working for the Chhota Shakeel gang, and his aides shot dead a Chhota Rajan gang member in 1997. The court had declared him an absconder in the case. We got a tip off he was staying in Mumbra in Thane and laid a trap to nab him," the official said.

