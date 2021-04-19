Gasping for oxygen, Maharashtra is in 'mission mode'

Gasping for liquid medical oxygen, the Maharashtra government is now on mission mode to secure oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

Among other things, the government plans to harness the oxygen in the air by using two technologies — Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) and Air Separation Unit (ASU).

“We are making all possible efforts to secure oxygen,” Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in Mumbai.

According to him, Maharashtra’s production capacity is around 1,250 metric tonnes daily.

The state is getting 300 metric tones from Bhilai and Bellari and will get more as the Ro-Ro services have been operationalised by the Railways.

Read | All above 18 years will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine from May 1

“We want to upgrade to the level of 1,800 metric tonnes. However, the demand is increasing drastically as more patients are getting admitted and are in need of oxygen facilities,” Tope said after reviewing the situation.

Last week, the government decided to use 100 per cent of its LMO for medical purposes.

“There are oxygen-making facilities in steel plants, thermal power plants, refineries and paper manufacturing plants…we are asking them to produce oxygen and send supplies to us,” he said.

The Centre has also asked states to ensure that vehicles carrying oxygen from other states to Maharashtra are not obstructed in view of the shortage and the need.