Gates of Jayakwadi dam opened as rains lash catchment area

All 27 gates of Jayakwadi dam have been opened, following heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Friday.

Water discharge from Jayakwadi dam has reached 94,320 cusecs (cubic foot per second) and the revenue department has been put on alert, executive engineer of the dam Rajendra Kale told PTI.

Water discharged from Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra as inflow goes up

Heavy rains lashed the catchment of the dam located on Godavari River here on Thursday, causing the water levels to rise, the official said.

Amid release of water from Jayakwadi dam, residents put on alert

"Water level in Jayakwadi dam has reached 99.44 per cent of its capacity. Of the 27 gates, we had initially opened 18 till Thursday night. However, we had to operate the remaining nine gates post-midnight," Kale said.