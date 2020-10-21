Gave 40 years to BJP: Eknath Khadse blames Fadnavis for exit

Lashing out at Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, senior leader Eknath Khadse, who left BJP to join NCP said that it was a painful decision but circumstances and false cases compelled him to do so.

“I have given 40 years to the BJP…I was among those who raised the party in Maharashtra,” Khadse told reporters in his hometown of Muktainagar in Jalgaon district.

When asked whether Fadnavis was the only reason for his departure from BJP, he said: “Yes…of course…that is the reason.”

He said that he has nothing against the party but was left with no option. “I did not get justice from the party (BJP) and hence I was pained….even when I complained against him (to the high-command) but nothing was done,” he said.

Khadse confirmed that state BJP President Chandrakant Patil spoke to him, however, he had made up his mind.

“No party…Shiv Sena (then in government), NCP or Congress asked for my resignation…not even inquiry,” he said, adding that the allegations were against him was false. “ They even lodged a case of molestation against me…they played low level politics against me,” he said.

Asked who will leave with him, he said: “I am alone….no MLA or MP with me.” He said that his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is an MP, was free to take her own decision.

Khadse will join the NCP on Friday.