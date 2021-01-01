Gave befitting reply to those who tried to defame us: Maharashtra CM

In his first official engagement in the New Year, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Mumbai Police headquarters and delivered a strong message saying that people who tried to defame the government have been given befitting replies.

“I am proud that with the start of New Year I am speaking for the first time today for my brave police force...those who tried to defame us, we have given them befitting replies,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray was accompanied by his son and state’s environment, tourism, and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

“The history of Mumbai Police dates back to 150 years and there is no end to their list of achievements. With such a long and glorious tradition, no matter how much some people try, they will not be able to tar their image… If anybody even attempts, we shall not allow it,” Thackeray said in what was an obvious reference to the statements of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and TV anchor-editor Arnab Goswami.

“Those who tried to malign the Mumbai Police had to shut their mouths as the police’s accomplishments are massive...we have given befitting replies,” he said.

Kangana and Arnab had launched a massive tirade against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Thackeray-family in the wake of mob lynching of sadhus in Palghar and the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Thackeray commended the hard work and sacrifices of the police force during the Covid-19 pandemic. “During the lockdown, we had requested all to work from home… Imagine what could have happened if the police also had done so… It was only due to the police and other frontline health and safety workers that the Covid-19 situation in the state could be controlled," Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president said.