Gerson da Cunha passes away

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 07 2022, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 21:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A multi-faced personality and who’s who of Mumbai, Gerson da Cunha, passed away on Friday. He was 95. 

Mostly seen in his spotless white kurta-pajama, Gerson da Cunha was a journalist, writer, author, playwright, actor, and civic activist - and represented what Mumbai stood for. 

A storyteller, Gerson da Cunha, has seen the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. 

A science graduate from St Xavier’s College of the University of Mumbai, he started off as a journalist with Press Trust of India and the All India Radio before spending a quarter of a century in the advertising industry - Lintas and Hindustan Lever. 

He was associated with a slew of platforms engaged in civic activism, including Action for Good Governance and Networking in India (AGNI), a public-private partnership, and Mumbai First. 

Thereafter, he moved on to work with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Latin America and New York City.

Simultaneously, he worked on theatre and Bollywood films like “Electric Moon”, “Cotton Mary”, “Asoka”, “Water”, and other, and subsequently, post-retirement took to the social field.

Gerson da Cunha helped the Mumbaikars affected by the 1992-1993 communal riots.

Maharashtra
India News

