Get rid of neo-politicians like Prashant Kishor: Congress to Mamata

As Mamata Banerjee landed in Maharashtra on an official tour, the Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday asked her to get rid of “neo-politicians” like Prashant Kishor if she wanted to do real politics and take on the BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi ji is fighting the RSS, BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and Mamata ji is fighting Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress. Mamata ji, advertently or inadvertently, is making the mistakes that Mulayam Singh and Mayawati and others have committed in the past by helping the BJP in opposing the Congress,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and media coordinator Zakir Ahmed said.

“Mamata ji is becoming a victim of misunderstanding of herself. She should get rid of the neo politicians like Prashant Kishor if she were to do real politics,” he added.

During the visit, Banerjee met Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut and NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar.

The Shiv Sena and NCP share power with Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

