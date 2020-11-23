GFP willing to support anti-BJP pact in '22 Goa polls

GFP willing to support anti-BJP alliance in 2022 Goa polls

NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday said his party was willing for a tie-up with the Congress and other like-minded parties for the Goa polls

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 23 2020, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 10:47 ist
Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai. Credit: File Photo

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai has said he is ready support an alliance against the ruling BJP in the state Assembly elections due in 2022.

The remarks came after NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday said his party was willing for a tie-up with the Congress and other like-minded parties for the Goa polls.

Patel, whose party has one MLA in the 40-member Goa House, claimed many leaders of other parties are in touch with him since the last few weeks.

Later, Sardesai in a tweet said, "The truth in @praful_patels words today is that in 2017, I tried my best, at personal cost, to forge a coalition Govt against the BJP until the last minute."

"The truth remains that in 2022, Im open to do that to remove this anti #Goemkar Govt and uphold the will of the people," the GFP leader said.

In the 2017 Goa polls, the Congress won 17 seats, BJP-13, GFP and MGP-three each, NCP-one, and three seats were bagged by Independents.

However, after a delay on part of the Congress to stake claim for government formation, the GFP and MGP supported the BJP, which then formed government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
BJP
Congress
Elections
NCP
GFP

What's Brewing

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

Butterflies are born free

Butterflies are born free

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

 