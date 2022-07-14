Giant fibroid removed from 38-year-old woman’s uterus

A giant fibroid weighing 5.6 kg, equivalent to a full-term baby, was surgically removed from a 38-year-old woman in a hospital in Pune.

The surgery was conducted by a team led by Dr Preethika Shetty, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals.

After experiencing severe abdominal pain, heavy menstrual flow, fainting spells, and a haemoglobin level of 3.4 mg/dl (which could be life-threatening), the lady from Pune, a working professional, first tried over-the-counter medications and exercise, but to no effect.

“On arrival, she had a history of menorrhagia (abnormally heavy or prolonged bleeding) and anaemia for 1 year. She had irregular bleeding, but the bleeding was high, and cramps as well. Her tummy was big and looked like a 36-week unborn baby inside her. By sonography, we revealed the presence of a huge fibroid that damaged her uterus. Nowadays, fibroids are a common occurrence. Uterine fibroids are mainly non-cancerous tumours present in the uterus. The condition affects women belonging to reproductive age,” said Dr Shetty

"These fibroids are also called leiomyomas or myomas and are there with or without symptoms. But not many women are aware of this and neglect it,” she added.

“Fibroids are benign growths commonly seen in the uterus. They can be of size from seedlings and even form bulky masses that can distort and enlarge one’s uterus. Fibroids are undetected until it starts showing symptoms. Signs like heavy bleeding during menstruation, pelvic pain, frequent urination, rectum pain, constipation, bloating, periods lasting more than 8 days, and blood clots, can indicate the presence of fibroids. Most women may get stressed and anxious thinking fibroids can cause cancer. If left untreated, fibroids can lead to miscarriage, infertility (as it disrupts the fertilization process), pregnancy complications such as placental abruption and preterm labour, and a caesarean section,” said Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

“I am fine after surgery and have resumed my normal life. I urge everyone to take utmost care of themselves and not to neglect any health issues,” the patient said.