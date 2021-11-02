Giant leap towards Delhi: Shiv Sena

As Shiv Sena won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat - the saffron party’s first outside Maharashtra - the Uddhav Thackeray-led regional outfit described it as a giant leap towards Delhi.

“I humbly thank all the workers for their efforts and the citizens for their faith to ensure this huge win,” said state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, the son of the Shiv Sena president.

“First step outside Maharashtra, giant leap towards Delhi via Dadra Nagar Haveli,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut tweeted.

First step outside Maharashtra, giant leap towards Delhi via Dadra Nagar Haveli ! #ChaloDelhi pic.twitter.com/8sbqBgSbna — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 2, 2021

In fact, Raut headed the campaign strategy in the seat.

The Shiv Sena invoked the ideals of its firebrand founder late Balasaheb Thackeray - as it won the first side outside its home turf.

The Shiv Sena had fielded Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former independent MP late Mohan Delkar, who had died by suicide in Mumbai.

“This is a very happy Diwali and perfect tribute to Balasaheb,” said Shiv Sena deputy leader and spokesperson Arvind Sawant, who is a Lok Sabha MP.

“First step outside Maharashtra registered with a massive win, a giant leap for a changing political scenario. People of Dadra and Nagar Haveli have ensured justice is served. Jai Bhawani,Jai Shivaji!,” tweeted Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

It may be recalled Delkar (58), was found dead on 22 February at the Sea Green Hotel at Marine Drive in South Mumbai.

Delkar had represented the seat seven times – the earlier being in 1989 as an Independent, 1991 and 1996 from the Congress, 1998 as a BJP candidate, 1999 as an Independent and in 2004 representing Bharatiya Navshakti Party, a political outfit floated by him. In 2009 and 2014, he lost the polls to BJP’s Nathubhai Patel but won the 2019 polls as an Independent.

Delkar in his suicide note had named named Praful Khoda Patel, the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and officials of the Union Territory.

Delker’s wife Kalaben Delkar, son Abhinav Delkar and daughter Binita had met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and then home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Maharashtra government formed an SIT and the Marine Drive police station lodged an FIR.