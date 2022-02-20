Giripremi climbers ascend 25 rock pinnacles in two weeks

The Pune-based Giripremi, one of the leading mountaineering organisations in India, has announced its aim to climb 40 rock pinnacles in Sahyadri in 200 days to mark the completion of 40 years.

The first leg was recently completed as a team of rock climbers led by Everesteer Krishna Dhokale successfully climbed 24 pinnacles in Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts.

These pinnacles were located near Sudhagad, Pali, Chanderi and Palghar regions of Sahyadris and their height ranges from 50 to 500 ft.

Meanwhile, another team of Giripremi consisting of Dr Sumit Mandale, Bhushan Set, Varun Bhagwat and Rohan Desai climbed Dangya Pinnacle near Nashik. The tally of pinnacle climbs has now reached 25.

The team led by Krishna Dhokale consisting of Sachin Shah, Rajendra More and Onkar Burde faced several hurdles during the climbs as most of the time the team needed to locate the new routes of the climb where the rock patches were loose, dust was flowing which made the climb harder. Leader Dhokale and his team overcame the hurdles and climbed 24 pinnacles.

Dhokale himself participated in 21 climbs and made it to the summit. Till now, Dhokale has successfully submitted 100 rock pinnacles in his career.

India’s leading expedition leader Umesh Zirpe, a recipient of Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Award, guided the teams of rock climbers from Giripremi to take on new challenges. “To mark the 40th year in style, climbers have aimed to climb 40 pinnacles in the coming time and they will do it,” he said.

On January 3, 1982, Ushaprabha Page, Anand Palande, Dilip Nimbalkar, Lt. Nandu Page and Shashikant Hiremath came together to form a mountaineering club called Giripremi.

Since its inception, Giripremi’s mountaineers have climbed hundreds of pinnacles in Sahyadris and Himalayas. In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Zirpe, Giripremi reached new heights as climbers unfurled the Indian flag at eight of the top 14 mountains in the world including Mt. Everest.

