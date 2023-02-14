Giripremi’s climbers scale 41 pinnacles of Sahyadri ranges

In a daring adventure, climbers from the Pune-based mountaineering club, Giripremi, scaled 41 pinnacles of the Sahyadri mountain ranges.

The rock climbing project commenced on February 5, 2022, under the leadership of Everest summiteer Krishna Dhokle and the 41st pinnacle was successfully climbed on February 12, 2023.

During this project, Dhokle climbed 31 out of 41 pinnacles, opening a new route. The entire expedition was guided by Giripremi's senior climber and Shiv Chhatrapati award recipient Umesh Zirpe, who is a renowned expedition leader.

The areas covered include Sudhagad, Sarasgad, Chanderi, Anjaneri, Trimbakeshwar, Dhak Bahiri, Jivdhan, Mhaismal, Badlapur Varhad, Khodkona-Methwan, Malshej Ghat, Karjat, Lingana, Tasubai.

They climbed a total of 6,085 feet in two stages on these 41 pinnacles in different localities, grades, and heights. In the first phase, 24 pinnacles were climbed in eight days, and in the second phase, 17 pinnacles were climbed in 11 days.

Also Read | Different shades of paradise

The team consisted of 19 members—Four climbers and 15 assistants. Dhokle led the expedition and carried out the main ascent.

Along with Krishna, Sachin Shah, Prashant Patil, and Dr Pramod Patil climbed these pinnacles by the lead climbing method. Other climbers used jumaring technique to reach the summit. Dr Guru Prasad Kulkarni was the first aid expert while Raviraj Deshpande contributed to the planning of climbing materials.

Mahesh Kharade and Anil Bheske took charge as base camp managers. Rajendra Nanamore, Omkar Burde, Mahesh Borate, Prateek Bazar, Sameer Devare, Dattatray Chaudhary, Abhijit Karwande, Shivaji Shinde, Omkar Karanjule, Shravan Kumar, Dr Uday Zende also contributed a lot in this campaign along with Pimpri Chinchwad Mountaineering Club supported the project.

The expedition team consisted mainly of the first batch of DMAS (Diploma in Mountaineering & Allied Sports) students from India who had graduated last year.

After completing the one-year diploma course, these students completed this expedition and they have made a special achievement in the field of mountaineering. The team went through practice sessions that were conducted on Fort Sinhagad, Fergusson hill rock quarry, and Pimpri Chinchwad rock quarry for the entire year.