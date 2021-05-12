Giripremi’s Jitendra Gaware climbs Mt Everest, Mt Annapurna in a month

Pune-based adventure and mountaineering organisation Giripremi’s Jitendra Gaware summited Mt Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, on Wednesday.

It is his second 8000er metres peak in less than a month as he climbed Mt. Annapurna-1, the tenth tallest mountain in the world on April 16, during Giripremi’s Mt Annapurna-1 Expedition 2021.

Umesh Zirpe, the veteran mountaineer and leader of Giripremi’s 8000er meters mountains expedition, Bhushan Harshe, Everest Summitter, Dr Sumeet Mandale, summitter of three 8000er meters mountain mentored, guided and helped Gaware for his 8000er meters mountain endeavours.

Before Mt Everest, Gaware climbed Mt Annapurna-1 in April 2021, Mt Kanchenjunga, the third tallest mountain in the world, in May 2019 and Mt Ama Dablam, one of the toughest mountains in the world in October 2019.

Ganesh More, Everest Summitter, Vivek Shivade, mountaineer and Dr Avinash Kandekar, geography professor at Savitribai Phule Pune University helped Gaware in weather forecasting.

Their timely and accurate updates helped Gaware and his fellow Sherpa-Pasang Zarok Sherpa to reach the top of Mt Everest having an altitude of 8848.86 meters at 07:30 am on Wednesday

Jitendra Gaware, a resident of Vadgaon Sheri in Pune, has been receiving accolades from all parts of the society for his courageous dual achievement.