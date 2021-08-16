Giripremi’s Mount Manda 1 expedition flagged off

A team from Pune-based adventure club Giripremi that aims to climb the 6,529-meter high peak Mt. Manda I in the Gangotri region of Himalayas was flagged off during the 75th Independence Day festivities.

Situated in the Gangotri Region, Mt. Manda 1 is an extremely difficult peak to climb. Till today there has not been any Indian summit on this peak. Giripremi team had attempted this peak twice in 1989 and 1991, both attempts were unsuccessful. Now once again Giripremi’s team with tough mountaineers are ready to take the challenge.

The team was flagged off at the hands of Pradeep Kurulkar, Director and OS, DRDO, Deepak Mane, Director, Board of Sports, SPPU and Bajrang Nimbalkar.

Umesh Zirpe, senior Mountaineer and mentor to Mt. Manda expedition was also present.

Nimbalkar said, “I had been posted as a soldier in the Himalayas for a couple of years. I am aware of the challenges which lie ahead in the mountains. The Himalayas cannot be challenged. The peaks have to be climbed by loving and embracing the mountains, then only the mountains let us reach at the top.”

“This time the team is very well prepared and the team consists of experienced as well as youngsters. The team has been preparing for the past two years and this time I am sure that the Indian tricolour will be hoisted on the top of Manda,” said Zirpe.

Mt. Manda is located in the Garwhal Himalayas situated in the Gangotri region. Mt. Manda 1 (Ht.6,529 mtrs) is the first peak in the group of mountains on which the team will start the expedition from the West side of Kedarganga Valley in the month of September. The slopes of Mt. Manda 1 are sheer vertical which makes it a task for even the strongest of the mountaineers.