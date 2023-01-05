Giripremi start preps of Mt Meru

Ahead of Pune-based mountaineering club Giripremi’s quest to Mt Meru, a 6660 meters tall mountain located in Garhwal-Himalaya, two mountaineers - Pawan Hadole and Varun Bhagwat - have recently completed Ice Climbing Training in the Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh.

Mt Meru is one of the toughest mountains in the world.

The expedition to Mt. Meru in the Uttarakhand region has been planned during May-June 2023.