Giripremi start preps of Mt Meru

Giripremi start preps of Mt Meru

Mt Meru is one of the toughest mountains in the world

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 05 2023, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 23:55 ist
Credit: Giripremi, Pune

Ahead of Pune-based mountaineering club Giripremi’s quest to Mt Meru, a 6660 meters tall mountain located in Garhwal-Himalaya, two mountaineers - Pawan Hadole and Varun Bhagwat - have recently completed Ice Climbing Training in the Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh.

Mt Meru is one of the toughest mountains in the world.

The expedition to Mt. Meru in the Uttarakhand region has been planned during May-June 2023.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Giripremi

What's Brewing

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

 