Girl dies after mistakenly using rat-killer instead of toothpaste

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a girl died in the Dharavi slum-cluster of Mumbai after mistakenly using a rat-killer instead of toothpaste.

The deceased has been identified as Afsana Khan, an 18-year-old girl.

The incident took place on September 3 morning, when the girl got up from her sleep and used a rat-killer paste kept near the toothpaste.

Realising what happened, she rinsed her mouth. However, she felt giddy and stomach ache and resorted to self-medication.

Later, when her condition did not improve, the family consulted doctors and rushed her to the Sir JJ Hospital. This was only after she told the truth to the family.

In the hospital, doctors tried their best, however, she did not recover and passed away on September 13 night -- after battling for 10 days.

The family comprises her parents, an elder sister and two younger brothers.

The Dharavi police station has registered an Accidental Death Report and collected the samples from the house.

Further investigations are underway.

Check out latest videos from DH: