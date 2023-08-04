Girl raped, murdered in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and then dumped into a barn by a 19-year-old boy in Jalgaon district Maharashtra.

The incident was reported from Bondgaon village in Bhadgaon tehsil of Jalgaon.

The girl went missing from her home on 30 July.

Her dumped body was found on 1 August close to her home.

Initial investigations reveal that she was sexually assaulted and then bludgeoned to death with a stone.

The accused, Swapnil Patil alias Sonya of Gondgaon village, was arrested by the local police on 3 August.

The boy has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and sections 3,4,5,6,7,8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for penetrative sexual assault and other offences.

Irate villagers pelted stones at the police vehicle in which he was escorted.