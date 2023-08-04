Girl raped, murdered in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Girl raped, murdered in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Initial investigations reveal that she was sexually assaulted and then bludgeoned to death with a stone.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 04 2023, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 23:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old  minor girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and then dumped into a barn by a 19-year-old boy in Jalgaon district Maharashtra. 

The incident was reported from Bondgaon village in Bhadgaon tehsil of Jalgaon. 

The girl went missing from her home on 30 July.

Her dumped body was found on  1 August close to her home.

Initial investigations reveal that she was sexually assaulted and then bludgeoned to death with a stone.

The accused, Swapnil Patil alias Sonya of Gondgaon village, was arrested by the local police on 3 August. 

The boy has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and sections 3,4,5,6,7,8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for penetrative sexual assault and other offences.

Irate villagers pelted stones at the police vehicle in which he was escorted. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Jalgaon
rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi

Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

 