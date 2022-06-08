Girls outperform boys in Maharashtra Class 12 boards; 94.22% students pass

Girls outperform boys in Maharashtra Class 12 boards

Out of the registered students, 14,39,731 students appeared for the exams and 13,56,604 of them passed

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jun 08 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 15:34 ist
Students pose as they check their Maharashtra Board class 12th exam results, in Thane. Credit: PTI Photo

Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared by the board on Wednesday.

A total of 94.22 per cent of students state board's Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams this year, which is less compared to 99.63 per cent of students who passed the exams last year.

The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

A total of 14,59,664 students registered for the exams. Out of the registered students, 14,39,731 students appeared for the exams and 13,56,604 of them passed.

The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 per cent, Amaravati - 96.34 per cent, Latur- 95.25 per cent, Kolhapur- 95.07 per cent), Nashik- 95.03 per cent), Aurangabad- 94.97 per cent, Pune- 93.61 per cent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.

The pass percentage in the science stream was 98.30 per cent, in arts- 90.51 per cent, commerce-91.71 per cent and in vocational streams - 92.40 per cent, Gosavi said.

India News
Class 12
Maharashtra

