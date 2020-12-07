Global Hospital, Mumbai team first to perform more than 400 liver transplants in western India celebrates 6 years anniversary

The liver transplant team at Global Hospital, Mumbai, which is the leader in liver transplantation in western India, has achieved a significant landmark with the completion of more than 400 transplants in a span of 6 years.

The transplants were performed by the most comprehensive and experienced team with success rates comparable to the best centers in the world.

The team has several first in Western India to their credit such as the first simultaneous liver-kidney transplant, first swap (pair-exchange) liver transplant, first ABO-incompatible liver transplant, first dual lobe liver transplant, and first auxiliary liver transplant performed in Western India.

One of the critical aspects of a liver transplant is a thorough evaluation and appropriate selection of patients and donors to ensure their suitability for a safe operation.

The team has 100% a track record for donor safety because of the rigorous processes that are followed to ensure early and healthy donor recovery. In situations where the patient is unable to undergo a transplant because of reasons such as for an overweight or incompatible blood group of the donor, the team circumvents these limitations by offering innovative techniques such as dual lobe transplant or ABO-incompatible transplant, which is offered at few centers in India.

The team’s results are also due to the state-of-the-art equipment, instruments, and dedicated ICUs for liver failure patients and liver transplant patients with experienced staff for care before, during, and after the transplant. With advanced monitoring facilities and equipment, the team is able to handle any changes in the patient’s vital parameters and stabilize them during the transplant. Patients with liver failure often require medical stabilization before the transplant and intensive care after the transplant. Using some of the latest protocols for liver failure, several patients have recovered from liver failure in the ICU without a transplant.

Dr. Ravi Mohanka, Chief Surgeon and Head of Department, Transplant and HPB Surgery, Global Hospital, Mumbai said “Most commonly patients undergoing liver transplants were about 45 – 55 years old requiring transplants due to end-stage liver disease due to hepatitis B or C infection, alcoholic liver disease, fatty liver disease, or liver cancer. The oldest patient to receive a transplant at our center was 80-year-old at the time of transplant and doing well at 3 years now. We have also performed a transplant on a baby weighing only 4.7 kgs, the lightest in western India”.