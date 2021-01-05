Globally, east is best, west is worst handling Covid-19 pandemic situation: OMAG

For India the biggest learning seems to be 'east is best, west is worst' – if one takes into account the number of cases as the Covid-19 viral pandemic sweeps the world.

“If we look at the United States, Latin America and Europe, we can see that there is a mushrooming of cases. On the other hand, if we look at South-East Asia, Australia, there are fewer cases,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, the secretary general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG).

“If we look at Taiwan, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam, there are just around 10,000 progressive cases,” said Dr Gilada, who is also the president, AIDS Society of India and governing council member, International AIDS Society.

As the Covid-19 vaccine is ready for roll-out, one needs to be patient and take all safety measures. “If you look at Thailand, more than 40 to 45 per cent of people in cities like Bangkok wore masks even before the pandemic. Now it is over 90 per cent. In India we need to inculcate this habit and wear the masks and wear it properly,” he said, adding that the situation in India is much better than several other countries. “The numbers here are high because of the population. If population-wise you are at No. 2 position, it is bound to be true that in cases of some ailments and diseases, you would be in No 2 or No 3 position,” Dr Gilada told DH on Tuesday.

According to him, in one year’s time the big learning is that everyone must wear masks, use sanitisers, adopt physical distancing and travel only when necessary.

“Vaccines are here, it is a matter of days it will be rolled out. But it is essential that we must not rush to vaccination centres and expose ourselves to the threat. The protocols and local rules need to be followed and these must be advertised properly,” he said.

“Vaccine will be available only for adults and non-pregnant women. Those below 18, almost 41% of our population, will have to wait till small trials are done in the population below 18. Similarly, pregnant women have to wait. Pregnant women comprise 2 percent of the population,” he said.

Dr Gilada added that this translates to the fact that totally 43 per cent of the population will not be getting the vaccines at this stage. “The government will have to cater to 57 per cent...of this many would not go in for vaccination,” he said, adding that unnecessary panic and rush needs to be avoided. “This will ensure that the gains that India made is carried forward,” he added.