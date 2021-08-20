GMDC will initiate action to resume mining in Goa in three months: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday assured citizens that the actions towards resumption of iron ore mining in the state will start in the next three months through the state-run Goa Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC).

The newly formed GMDC, also known as the Mining Corporation, will initiate auctioning of mining leases and movement of the already auctioned iron ore in the next three months, Sawant said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering in Dharbandora taluka of South Goa, which is a prominent mining belt.

The mining activities have been suspended in Goa since 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. The state government has left no stone unturned to ensure the resumption of mining, but could not do so as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court, he said.

“I am fully aware about the pain you have faced due to the closure of the mining industry. I also live in the mining belt. The state government has been pressing hard to ensure that the mining industry resumes. We have not left any option. But the issue is pending before the Supreme Court,” Sawant said.

The state government has formed the Mining Corporation to provide a permanent solution for the industry, he said.

“In the next three months, we will start activities towards resumption of mining. It may be auctioning the leases or movement of already auctioned 20 MT iron ore. We want to provide a solution for the mining industry for the next five years,” the chief minister said.

Sawant also announced that any of the three educational institutions – IIT, National Institute of Law or Forensic Institute – will be set up at Dharbandora taluka, which will help the development of the area.