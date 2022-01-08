Goa all set to go to polls on Valentine's Day

Major political parties namely the BJP and the Congress are ready to to battle on Valentine's Day, February 14, when the state's 11,56,464 eligible voters will cast their franchise for the state assembly polls.

Soon after the Election Commission of India announced its poll schedule for elections to five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadnanand Shet Tanavade welcomed the decision.

"I welcome the decision of the ECI. They have prescribed guidelines, which say that no road shows and public meetings should be held till January 15. BJP had already postponed public meetings from January 5. We have already taken the decision in view of Covid," Tanavade told a press conference in Panaji, expressing confidence that the ruling party would win a full majority.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that the BJP would win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state legislative assembly.

According to Goa's Chief Electoral Officer, Goa has 11,56,464 eligible voters, which includes 5,62,500 male voters, 5,93,960 females voters, apart from four from the third gender, who can cast ballot across 1,722 polling stations across the state.

"We are fully prepared. Two flying squads have been constituted in every constituency. Police teams monitoring law and order and central teams doing combing operations," he said, adding that all directives of the ECI would be followed.

Around 20,000 officials will be involved in the polling process, he added.

The Congress has also welcomed the ECI decision on Saturday.

“We will abide by the law. The pandemic situation is a worrying situation. But we will observe the rules and conduct our election campaign in accordance with the rules. We appeal to the people to follow Covid restrictions,” former Union Finance Minister and the Congress' senior observer for the Goa polls P. Chidambaram.

