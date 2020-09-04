Goa announces free treatment, medical examination for plasma donors for a year

In a bid to incentivise plasma donation, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Goa, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that plasma donors among recovered coronavirus patients and their respective families would be eligible for free medical care and health checkup for one year.

Rane also said that with the number of cases rising and with the spike expected to continue for a few days, the state currently needed at least 1,000 plasma units for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“The family of the patient will give them free treatment at the Goa Medical College as well as the Directorate of Health Services facilities. They will also be given a free executive check-up,” Rane said.

The Health Minister said that a target had been set for “collecting 1000 units of plasma”.

Rane also said that the State Health Ministry had launched an awareness campaign to put a message across about the importance of donating plasma by Covid-19 patients who have recovered.

According to health officials, the state is witnessing a severe crunch in the availability of plasma, even as Goa is in the grips of a severe spike in the rate of infections.

Over the last three consecutive days, the state has witnessed a record number of Covid-19 cases. Nearly 200 persons in the state have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Health Ministry statistics nearly 20,000 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, ever since the pandemic broke out in March this year.

Rane also said that one of the main reasons for increased fatalities in Goa is the delay in the admission of Covid-19 patients, which makes treating them difficult.

“People should not wait for the last minute. They should get the patients during the preliminary stage,” Rane said.