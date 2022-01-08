Goa Assembly Election 2022: Full list of voting dates, phases, constituency-wise voting

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the polling dates for the Goa Assembly elections scheduled for the year 2022.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14, for all 40 constituencies, and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In Goa, the term of the Assembly is set to end on March 15.

The voting will take place to elect 40 members for the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The last date of nominations is January 20, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 30.

All the five states — Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand — will vote in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

